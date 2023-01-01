2020 Ford F-250

Sale $65,669 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 9 , 3 6 9 K M Used

VIN: 1FT7W2BT4LEE80423

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic

Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 59,369 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package Interior Trip Computer Illuminated locking glove box Outside temp gauge Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Front And Rear Map Lights Systems Monitor FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Urethane Gear Shifter Material Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Additional Features MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

