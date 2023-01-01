Menu
2020 Ford F-250

83,101 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

Gas XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

83,101KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10237991
  • Stock #: P4753A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2020 Ford F-250 Gas XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-8 7.3 L engine will keep you going. This Ford F-250 Gas features the following options: ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS -inc: Heavy-Duty Alternator (240 Amp), Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, and Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS -inc: Heavy-Duty Alternator (240 Amp)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

