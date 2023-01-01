$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411
2020 Ford F-250
Gas XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10237991
- Stock #: P4753A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2020 Ford F-250 Gas XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-8 7.3 L engine will keep you going. This Ford F-250 Gas features the following options: ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS -inc: Heavy-Duty Alternator (240 Amp), Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, and Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.