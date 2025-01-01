Menu
Experience raw power and unmatched capability with this 2020 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW LARIAT. This rugged workhorse is ready to tackle any job, big or small, with its robust 6.7L diesel engine and 4WD system. - Tremor Package for enhanced off-road performance - Low mileage of only 89,071 km - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity - Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive for optimal traction - Advanced safety features including Back-Up Camera and Safety Canopy System - Spacious Crew Cab with seating for 5 - Agate Black Metallic exterior for a bold, professional look Dont miss this opportunity to own a powerful and versatile truck. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Ford. Our team is ready to answer your questions and guide you through the purchase process. Experience the Ford difference contact us now! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

2020 Ford F-250

89,071 KM

$71,141

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW LARIAT 6.7 Liter | Tremor Pack | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers !

12804985

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW LARIAT 6.7 Liter | Tremor Pack | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers !

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$71,141

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,071KM
VIN 1FT8W2BT6LEE13438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,071 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience raw power and unmatched capability with this 2020 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW LARIAT. This rugged workhorse is ready to tackle any job, big or small, with its robust 6.7L diesel engine and 4WD system.

- Tremor Package for enhanced off-road performance
- Low mileage of only 89,071 km
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive for optimal traction
- Advanced safety features including Back-Up Camera and Safety Canopy System
- Spacious Crew Cab with seating for 5
- Agate Black Metallic exterior for a bold, professional look

Don't miss this opportunity to own a powerful and versatile truck. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Ford. Our team is ready to answer your questions and guide you through the purchase process. Experience the Ford difference contact us now!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Computer
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Mechanical

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

