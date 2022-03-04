Menu
2020 Ford F-250

98,000 KM

Details

$75,800

+ tax & licensing
$75,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2020 Ford F-250

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty Powerstroke Diesel w/ Nav, Rmt Start, Htd Seats

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty Powerstroke Diesel w/ Nav, Rmt Start, Htd Seats

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$75,800

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8470671
  Stock #: DT7027
  VIN: 1FT7W2BT6LEE91469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velocity Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DT7027
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOADED UP POWERSTROKE DIESEL! *** NAVIGATION + HEATED SEATS + APPLE CARPLAY!! *** LOCKING FRONT HUBS + 5TH WHEEL PREPPED!!! *** Tow whatever you want with this beast, Ford's latest 6.7L POWERSTROKE provides an earth shattering 1050 Pound Feet of Torque connected through a 10-Speed Transmission for optimal power and efficiency both. This was ordered upgraded with the larger Touchscreen Multimedia System......NAVIGATION Package......Multistage HEATED SEATS......Factory REMOTE START......Power Extending Tow Mirrors......Power Adjustable Pedals......APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO......Sirius XM Radio.....REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......Full Length Running Boards......Auto Dusk Sensing Headlamps......Handsfree BLUETOOTH Connectivity......All Modern Multimedia Connections (USB, USB-C)......Blind Spot Monitoring System......Lane Keep Assist......CARGO CAMERA......5th Wheel Prep Package......Factory Tow Package w/ 4 + 7 Pin Wiring......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......Electronic Shift-on-the-fly 4X4 / 4WD System......Front Locking Hubs......and 18 Inch Alloy Wheels!

This 2020 Ford F-250 comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, balance of Factory 5 YR FORD WARRANTY, and custom fit F-250 all weather mats! Now priced to sell at Just $75,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!


Will accept trades. Please call (833) 290-8768 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

