2020 Ford F-250

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour blck

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 95901

Mileage 13,585 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Interior Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features ENGINE: 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL (E85) (STD)

