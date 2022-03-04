$65,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$65,999
+ taxes & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
204-786-3811
2020 Ford F-250
2020 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW
Location
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-786-3811
$65,999
+ taxes & licensing
13,585KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8624351
- Stock #: 95901
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour blck
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 95901
- Mileage 13,585 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Automatic w/OD, 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL (STD)
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL (E85) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9