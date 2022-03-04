Menu
2020 Ford F-250

13,585 KM

Details

$65,999

+ tax & licensing
$65,999

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2020 Ford F-250

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$65,999

+ taxes & licensing

13,585KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8624351
  Stock #: 95901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour blck
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 95901
  • Mileage 13,585 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic w/OD, 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL (STD)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL (E85) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

