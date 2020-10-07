Menu
2020 Ford Fusion

46,729 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
Hybrid Titanium FWD

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

46,729KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5957433
  • Stock #: 5336
  • VIN: 3FA6P0RU1LR129841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5336
  • Mileage 46,729 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

