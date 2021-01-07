Menu
2020 Ford Fusion

32,486 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2020 Ford Fusion

2020 Ford Fusion

Hybrid SEL **New Arrival**

2020 Ford Fusion

Hybrid SEL **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

32,486KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6432400
  Stock #: U2069A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U2069A
  • Mileage 32,486 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Blue Ford Fusion is a stunner. Mature looks and a refined ride lets the Ford Fusion compete in a higher weight class than its own. Taking advantage of the latest Ford technology and worldwide engineering prowess, this is hands down the best mid size car Ford Motor Company has ever produced!! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

