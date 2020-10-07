2020 Ford Mustang

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Front fog lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Fixed antenna Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Body-coloured door handles Black grille Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Air filtration Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Wheel Locks Telematics 3.55 Axle Ratio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Driver And Passenger Door Bins Knee Air Bag Rear-wheel drive Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Light tinted glass Bluetooth Connection LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down WiFi Hotspot 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Fixed Rear Windows Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Battery w/Run Down Protection Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag 61 L Fuel Tank Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel 8-Way Driver Seat Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Streaming Audio Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Driver Restriction Features Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI) Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off 6-Way Passenger Seat FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.