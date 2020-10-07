Menu
2020 Ford Mustang

0 KM

Details Features

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

2020 Ford Mustang

2020 Ford Mustang

GT

2020 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 5934774
  • Stock #: T20466A
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF2L5142464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front fog lamps
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Fixed antenna
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Telematics
3.55 Axle Ratio
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Knee Air Bag
Rear-wheel drive
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Light tinted glass
Bluetooth Connection
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
WiFi Hotspot
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fixed Rear Windows
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
8-Way Driver Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Driver Restriction Features
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI)
Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
6-Way Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

