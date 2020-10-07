2020 Ford Mustang

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Tires - Front Performance
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Body-coloured door handles
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Illuminated locking glove box
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Driver Restriction Features
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI)
Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
