2020 Ford Mustang

Listing ID: 8075872

F4AR75 VIN: 1FA6P8K06L5582183

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Highland Green Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # F4AR75

Mileage 3,612 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive 3.73 Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Rear-wheel drive Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection 61 L Fuel Tank Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Automatic Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Powdercoated Tailpipe Finisher MagneRide Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers Exterior Fog Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels w/Locks Spare Tire Mobility Kit Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: 255/40R19 F & 275/40R19 R Summer Only Wheels: 19" x 9" F & 19" x 9.5" R 5-Spoke Heritage -inc: bright-machined aluminum w/high-gloss black-painted pockets Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass rear window defogger Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor Fixed Rear Windows Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 8-Way Driver Seat Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Vinyl Rear Seat 6-Way Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Heated Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Vinyl Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Fixed antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio 1000w Premium Amplifier Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 6 Spd Manual Transmission MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror HD Radio and subwoofer in-trunk and Cross-Traffic Alert Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Gasoline Fuel System 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system App 8 Cyl Engine BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen -inc: 12 speakers

