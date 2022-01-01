Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Mustang

3,612 KM

Details Description Features

$58,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,799

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Mustang

2020 Ford Mustang

BULLITT BLIS | NAV | HTD LTHR | SYNC 3

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Mustang

BULLITT BLIS | NAV | HTD LTHR | SYNC 3

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 8075872
  2. 8075872
  3. 8075872
Contact Seller

$58,799

+ taxes & licensing

3,612KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8075872
  • Stock #: F4AR75
  • VIN: 1FA6P8K06L5582183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Highland Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # F4AR75
  • Mileage 3,612 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax!!

Odometer is 9098 kilometers below market average!!


2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt BLIS | NAV | HTD LTHR | SYNC 3 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Manual RWD Dark Highland Green Metallic

BULLITT Electronics Package, Magne-Ride Damping System, Navigation, BLIS, Heated & Cooled Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bang & Olufsen Sounds System, SYNC 3, Rearview Camera with Sensors, CLEAN CARFAX!!!, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Brake assist, BULLITT Electronics Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver Seat, Mirrors & Ambient Lighting Memory, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Equipment Group 500A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats, MagneRide Damping System, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Radio data system, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 19" x 9" F & 19" x 9.5" R 5-Spoke Heritage.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS), Vehicle Dependability Study * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Powdercoated Tailpipe Finisher
MagneRide Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers
Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Locks
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 255/40R19 F & 275/40R19 R Summer Only
Wheels: 19" x 9" F & 19" x 9.5" R 5-Spoke Heritage -inc: bright-machined aluminum w/high-gloss black-painted pockets
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
rear window defogger
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Fixed Rear Windows
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Vinyl Rear Seat
6-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Heated Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Vinyl Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
1000w Premium Amplifier
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
HD Radio and subwoofer in-trunk
and Cross-Traffic Alert
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System
8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability
pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system
App
8 Cyl Engine
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen -inc: 12 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2021 Ford F-150 LARI...
 30,349 KM
$73,575 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai S
 32,100 KM
$23,604 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma T...
 11,655 KM
$47,575 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory