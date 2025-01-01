Menu
Look at this 2020 Ford Ranger XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5 Box **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine will keep you going. This Ford Ranger features the following options: ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2020 Ford Ranger

84,989 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Ranger

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5' Box **New Arrival**

12958718

2020 Ford Ranger

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5' Box **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,989KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH8LLA31161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S1725A
  • Mileage 84,989 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2020 Ford Ranger XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5' Box **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine will keep you going. This Ford Ranger features the following options: ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2020 Ford Ranger