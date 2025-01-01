$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Ranger
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5' Box **New Arrival**
2020 Ford Ranger
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5' Box **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # S1725A
- Mileage 84,989 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2020 Ford Ranger XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5' Box **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine will keep you going. This Ford Ranger features the following options: ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Power Options
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-772-2411