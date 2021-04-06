Menu
2020 Ford Ranger

2,509 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2020 Ford Ranger

2020 Ford Ranger

2020 Ford Ranger

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2,509KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6852278
  Stock #: A9989

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  • Stock # A9989
  Mileage 2,509 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

