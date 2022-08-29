Menu
2020 Ford Ranger

33,942 KM

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Lariat | 4x4 | 501A | SuperCrew 126.8

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

33,942KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9176242
  • Stock #: 5896
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH4LLA70815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 33,942 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Driver Side Airbag

