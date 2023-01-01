Menu
2020 Ford Ranger

36,898 KM

Details Description Features

$43,258

+ tax & licensing
$43,258

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2020 Ford Ranger

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$43,258

+ taxes & licensing

36,898KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9816430
  Stock #: 6000
  VIN: 1FTER4FH8LLA18121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # 6000
  • Mileage 36,898 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

4WD.

Odometer is 27019 kilometers below market average! Race Red 2020 Ford Ranger 4WD EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 10-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

