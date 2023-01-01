$43,258+ tax & licensing
$43,258
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2020 Ford Ranger
2020 Ford Ranger
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$43,258
+ taxes & licensing
36,898KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9816430
- Stock #: 6000
- VIN: 1FTER4FH8LLA18121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Stock # 6000
- Mileage 36,898 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD.
Odometer is 27019 kilometers below market average! Race Red 2020 Ford Ranger 4WD EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 10-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Safety
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9