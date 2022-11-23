2020 Ford Transit

Sale $61,151 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 0 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9437643

9437643 Stock #: F4RUN5

F4RUN5 VIN: 1FTBR1C8XLKA11330

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 66,081 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Block Heater Tow Hooks 3.73 Axle Ratio Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear-wheel drive Single stainless steel exhaust Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 250 Amp Alternator 95 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 9,070 lbs Engine: 3.5L PFDi V6 Flex-Fuel -inc: port injection Power Options Power Windows Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Side impact beams Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Collision Mitigation-Front Interior tilt steering Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert 4-Way Passenger Seat Front Cloth Headliner Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints 4-Way Driver Seat Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Urethane Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Black grille Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black front bumper Light tinted glass Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Laminated Glass Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook Tires: 235/65R16C 121/119 R AS BSW Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Additional Features Anti-Starter Conventional Spare Tire All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.