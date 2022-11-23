Menu
2020 Ford Transit

66,081 KM

Details Description Features

$61,151

+ tax & licensing
$61,151

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Transit

2020 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-250 148" Med Rf 9070 GVWR RWD Backup Cam | Cruise Control

2020 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-250 148" Med Rf 9070 GVWR RWD Backup Cam | Cruise Control

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$61,151

+ taxes & licensing

66,081KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9437643
  • Stock #: F4RUN5
  • VIN: 1FTBR1C8XLKA11330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,081 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Cruise Control
- Auto High-beam Headlights
- Backup Camera
- Fully Automatic Headlights
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Traction control
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and CARFAX report.

Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
250 Amp Alternator
95 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 9,070 lbs
Engine: 3.5L PFDi V6 Flex-Fuel -inc: port injection
Power Windows
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
tilt steering
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Passenger Seat
Front Cloth Headliner
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat
Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: 235/65R16C 121/119 R AS BSW
Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Anti-Starter
Conventional Spare Tire
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

