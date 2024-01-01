$18,499+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 225,100 KM
Vehicle Description
***READY TO WORK*** 2020 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT, FUEL EFFICIENT, 4CYL, AUTO, CAMERA, NAVI, BLUETOOTH, AC, AM FM CD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, SLIDING DOORS, CARGO VAN WITH DIVIDER ($1000 VALUE), SHELVING ($1,200), DUAL LOCKING LADDER RACK ($1,600 VALUE), WILL GO HOME WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE, MB SAFETY, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY!
