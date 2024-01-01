Menu
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* ***READY TO WORK*** 2020 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT, FUEL EFFICIENT, 4CYL, AUTO, CAMERA, NAVI, BLUETOOTH, AC, AM FM CD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, SLIDING DOORS, CARGO VAN WITH DIVIDER ($1000 VALUE), SHELVING ($1,200), DUAL LOCKING LADDER RACK ($1,600 VALUE), WILL GO HOME WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE, MB SAFETY, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY! *****VALUE PRICED AT $18,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

2020 Ford Transit Connect

225,100 KM

Details Description

$18,499

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

2020 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,100KM
VIN NM0LS7T22L1471916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,100 KM

Vehicle Description

***READY TO WORK*** 2020 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT, FUEL EFFICIENT, 4CYL, AUTO, CAMERA, NAVI, BLUETOOTH, AC, AM FM CD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, SLIDING DOORS, CARGO VAN WITH DIVIDER ($1000 VALUE), SHELVING ($1,200), DUAL LOCKING LADDER RACK ($1,600 VALUE), WILL GO HOME WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE, MB SAFETY, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY!





Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Ford Transit Connect