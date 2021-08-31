Menu
2020 Ford Transit Connect

35,200 KM

Details Description

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2020 Ford Transit Connect

2020 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

2020 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

35,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7727191
  • Stock #: F4897R
  • VIN: NM0LS7W25L1471632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # F4897R
  • Mileage 35,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

