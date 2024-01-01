Menu
2020 Genesis G70
Sport 3.3T AWD || Brembo Brakes, Heated/Cooled Nappa Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heads-Up Display, Sunroof, Carplay/Android Auto, Rear Cam, Blind Spot Monitor, Parking Sensors, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise/Lane Asist, 360 Cam, Power Trunk, Factory Warranty Remaining, One Owner/No Accidents.

2020 Genesis G70

51,678 KM

$35,991

+ tax & licensing
2020 Genesis G70

Sport 3.3T AWD| Heads-Up Display, Brembos,One Owne

12050779

2020 Genesis G70

Sport 3.3T AWD| Heads-Up Display, Brembos,One Owne

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$35,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,678KM
VIN KMTG54LE8LU049542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 049542
  • Mileage 51,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport 3.3T AWD || Brembo Brakes, Heated/Cooled Nappa Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heads-Up Display, Sunroof, Carplay/Android Auto, Rear Cam, Blind Spot Monitor, Parking Sensors, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise/Lane Asist, 360 Cam, Power Trunk, Factory Warranty Remaining, One Owner/No Accidents.




We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
Original Owner's manual
2 sets of Keys
Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-XXXX

204-669-1248

$35,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

