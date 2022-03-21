2020 Genesis G70

$49,837 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 7 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8947558

8947558 Stock #: F4D66J

F4D66J VIN: KMTG74LEXLU054171

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mallorca Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Sport Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4D66J

Mileage 21,720 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Brake Assist Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.54 Axle Ratio Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 90-Amp/Hr 740CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60.2 L Fuel Tank Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters, selectable drive mode (Smart, Eco, Comfort, Sport, Custom) and downshift rev-matching, Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 3.3L GDI DOHC Twin-Turbo V6 w/Dual CVVT Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger HEAD-UP DISPLAY Heated rear seats Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Simulated Suede Headliner Leather Door Trim Insert 8-Way Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 12-Way Driver Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Genesis Connected Services Tracker System Digital/Analog Appearance Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats -inc: 16-way power adjustable driver seat w/adjustable side bolsters, cushion extension and 4-way lumbar adjustment, 12-way power adjustable front passenger seat w/4-way lumbar adjustment and driver integrated memo... Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights First Aid Kit 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning Lane Change Assist Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Leather Interior COOLED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window grid antenna HD Radio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation 660w Premium Amplifier Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Aluminum Spare Wheel Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels w/Black Accents Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Wheels: 19 x 8J Fr & 19 x 8.5J Rr Aluminum Alloy -inc: Black 5-spoke Tires: P225/40R19 Front & P255/35R19 Rear Summer -inc: High-performance Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Heads-Up Display Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission 3 USB ports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Genesis Connected Services Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 Lexicon Audio System -inc: 15 speakers Quantum Logic surround sound 8.0" LCD touch-screen display w/navigation auxiliary connectivity advanced

