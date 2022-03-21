Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Genesis G70

21,720 KM

Details Description Features

$49,837

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,837

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2020 Genesis G70

2020 Genesis G70

3.3T Sport Exclusive Interest Rate Sale!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Genesis G70

3.3T Sport Exclusive Interest Rate Sale!

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 8947558
  2. 8947558
  3. 8947558
Contact Seller

$49,837

+ taxes & licensing

21,720KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8947558
  • Stock #: F4D66J
  • VIN: KMTG74LEXLU054171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mallorca Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Sport Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4D66J
  • Mileage 21,720 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents!
Low Kilometers!
Great Condition!

365 HP from a 3.3L Twin Turbo V6, a Limited Slip Differential, Brembo® Performance Brakes & Electronically Controlled Suspension! Life is good when you're driving a G70.

And it comes with All-Wheel Drive so you can have fun all year round! So visit us in-person or online to schedule your test drive!
Key Features

- Heads-Up Display
- Power Sunroof
- 360° Camera
- Navigation
- Heated & Cooled Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Apple Carplay & Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- 8 Inch Touch Screen Infotainment
- Premium Lexicon® Sound System
- Power Folding Side Mirrors
- Hands-Free Smart Power Trunk
- Power Front Seats with Driver Memory
- Nappa Leather Interior with Red Stitching


Performance

- 3.3L Twin-Turbo V6 (365 HP)
- Limited Slip Differential
- Rev Matching
- Paddle Shifters
- Electronically Controlled Suspension
- Brembo® Performance Brakes
- 19 Inch Sport Alloy Wheels
- Dual Exhaust

Safety

- Smart Cruise with Stop & Go
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Blind Spot Warning
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection
- High Beam Assist
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors

and more!

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.54 Axle Ratio
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
90-Amp/Hr 740CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60.2 L Fuel Tank
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters, selectable drive mode (Smart, Eco, Comfort, Sport, Custom) and downshift rev-matching,
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.3L GDI DOHC Twin-Turbo V6 w/Dual CVVT
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Cargo Net
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
12-Way Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Genesis Connected Services Tracker System
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats -inc: 16-way power adjustable driver seat w/adjustable side bolsters, cushion extension and 4-way lumbar adjustment, 12-way power adjustable front passenger seat w/4-way lumbar adjustment and driver integrated memo...
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Leather Interior
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window grid antenna
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
660w Premium Amplifier
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Black Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 19 x 8J Fr & 19 x 8.5J Rr Aluminum Alloy -inc: Black 5-spoke
Tires: P225/40R19 Front & P255/35R19 Rear Summer -inc: High-performance
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Heads-Up Display
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
3 USB ports
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Genesis Connected Services
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 Lexicon Audio System -inc: 15 speakers
Quantum Logic surround sound
8.0" LCD touch-screen display w/navigation
auxiliary connectivity
advanced

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 79,350 KM
$24,432 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 Sign...
 16,464 KM
$41,996 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Optima LX E...
 41,722 KM
$23,589 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory