$49,837+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Genesis G70
3.3T Sport Exclusive Interest Rate Sale!
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
$49,837
- Listing ID: 8947558
- Stock #: F4D66J
- VIN: KMTG74LEXLU054171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mallorca Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Sport Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,720 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents!
Low Kilometers!
Great Condition!
365 HP from a 3.3L Twin Turbo V6, a Limited Slip Differential, Brembo® Performance Brakes & Electronically Controlled Suspension! Life is good when you're driving a G70.
And it comes with All-Wheel Drive so you can have fun all year round! So visit us in-person or online to schedule your test drive!
Key Features
- Heads-Up Display
- Power Sunroof
- 360° Camera
- Navigation
- Heated & Cooled Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Apple Carplay & Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- 8 Inch Touch Screen Infotainment
- Premium Lexicon® Sound System
- Power Folding Side Mirrors
- Hands-Free Smart Power Trunk
- Power Front Seats with Driver Memory
- Nappa Leather Interior with Red Stitching
Performance
- 3.3L Twin-Turbo V6 (365 HP)
- Limited Slip Differential
- Rev Matching
- Paddle Shifters
- Electronically Controlled Suspension
- Brembo® Performance Brakes
- 19 Inch Sport Alloy Wheels
- Dual Exhaust
Safety
- Smart Cruise with Stop & Go
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Blind Spot Warning
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection
- High Beam Assist
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
and more!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!
Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!
Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Vehicle Features
