2020 GMC Acadia

Wheels

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

TRANSMISSION

SEATS

Audio system

Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

9-Speed Automatic

Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Front Vented Discs

2 Door Curb/Courtesy

3-passenger -inc: 10-way pwr seat adjusters

heated front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split bench

pwr recline

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

18" (45.7 cm) machined aluminum with dark accents

to help encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain available vehicle features

includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones

8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System includes multi-touch display

Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar

4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

2-position driver memory & outboard head restraints