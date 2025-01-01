$28,993+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Acadia
SLE Local Trade | Full Service History
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$28,993
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour COCOA/LIGHT ASH GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 79,133 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2020 GMC Acadia SLE AWD. This well-maintained SUV offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance for the modern family.
Key Features:
- Powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine with AWD capability
- Spacious 7-passenger seating
- Dual-zone front automatic air conditioning
- Heated power front seats with memory function
- 8" GMC Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Teen Driver configurable feature for added safety
At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, we're here to help. Schedule a test drive today and discover why this GMC Acadia is the perfect fit for your lifestyle. Contact us online or visit our dealership to explore your options and find the best solution for your needs.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
