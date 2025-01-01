Menu
Account
Sign In
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! Experience luxury and versatility with this 2020 GMC Acadia SLE AWD. This well-maintained SUV offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance for the modern family. Key Features: - Powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine with AWD capability - Spacious 7-passenger seating - Dual-zone front automatic air conditioning - Heated power front seats with memory function - 8 GMC Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability - Power liftgate for easy cargo access - Teen Driver configurable feature for added safety At Birchwood Hyundai, were committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether youre ready to take the next step or have questions, were here to help. Schedule a test drive today and discover why this GMC Acadia is the perfect fit for your lifestyle. Contact us online or visit our dealership to explore your options and find the best solution for your needs. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2020 GMC Acadia

79,133 KM

Details Description Features

$28,993

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 GMC Acadia

SLE Local Trade | Full Service History

Watch This Vehicle
13090238

2020 GMC Acadia

SLE Local Trade | Full Service History

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 13090238
  2. 13090238
  3. 13090238
  4. 13090238
  5. 13090238
Contact Seller

$28,993

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,133KM
VIN 1GKKNRLS5LZ202509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour COCOA/LIGHT ASH GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2020 GMC Acadia SLE AWD. This well-maintained SUV offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance for the modern family.

Key Features:
- Powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine with AWD capability
- Spacious 7-passenger seating
- Dual-zone front automatic air conditioning
- Heated power front seats with memory function
- 8" GMC Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Teen Driver configurable feature for added safety

At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, we're here to help. Schedule a test drive today and discover why this GMC Acadia is the perfect fit for your lifestyle. Contact us online or visit our dealership to explore your options and find the best solution for your needs.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
Electric rear window defogger
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Pwr lumbar
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Mechanical

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Wheels
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
TRANSMISSION
SEATS
Audio system
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
9-Speed Automatic
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
3-passenger -inc: 10-way pwr seat adjusters
heated front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split bench
pwr recline
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
18" (45.7 cm) machined aluminum with dark accents
to help encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain available vehicle features
includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System includes multi-touch display
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
2-position driver memory & outboard head restraints
electronically-controlled with 2.0L Turbo engine (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2020 GMC Acadia SLE Local Trade | Full Service History for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 GMC Acadia SLE Local Trade | Full Service History 79,133 KM $28,993 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Certified | 3.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Certified | 3.99% Available 55,207 KM $26,700 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV New Tires | Full Service History | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Nissan Kicks SV New Tires | Full Service History | Local Trade 59,051 KM $16,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,993

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 GMC Acadia