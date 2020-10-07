2020 GMC Acadia

Rear View Camera

Wheels

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

All-Season Front Tire

All-Season Rear Tire

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

and it prevents certain safety systems from being

18" (45.7 cm) machined aluminum with dark accents