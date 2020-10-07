Menu
2020 GMC Acadia

4,779 KM

Details

$39,997

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

SLE AWD | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$39,997

+ taxes & licensing

4,779KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6054417
  • Stock #: F3NGMN
  • VIN: 1GKKNRLS1LZ194974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NGMN
  • Mileage 4,779 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 GMC Acadia Black SLE 7 Passenger Seating, All Wheel Drive, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Push Button Start, Remote Start, Sunroof, Apple Car Play, AWD, Black, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Alloy wheels, Dual Climate Control, Radio: AM/FM w/8" Diagonal Multi-Touch Display, SiriusXM.

3.6L V6 SIDI 9-Speed Automatic AWD

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear View Camera
Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being
18" (45.7 cm) machined aluminum with dark accents
to help encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain available vehicle features

Back to Top

