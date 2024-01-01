Menu
Account
Sign In
Local Trade | Trailer Brake Controller | Remote Start | Wireless Charging | Heated Steering wheel | Bose Premium Sound | All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2020 GMC Canyon

110,390 KM

Details Description Features

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 GMC Canyon

4WD All Terrain w/Leather "2-year Maintenance Free!"

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Canyon

4WD All Terrain w/Leather "2-year Maintenance Free!"

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,390KM
VIN 1GTG6FEN2L1187163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,390 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade | Trailer Brake Controller | Remote Start | Wireless Charging | Heated Steering wheel | Bose Premium Sound |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
STEERING WHEEL
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Power Driver Lumbar Control
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Interior trim, aluminum
Seat adjuster, 4-way power front passenger
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual
Instrument panel, soft-touch materials
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Wireless Charging for compatible cell phones (Included and only available with (HQ1) Jet Black / Cobalt Red leather-appointed interior trim.)
Steering wheel, heated (Included with (HQ1) leather-appointed front seats.)

Mechanical

Tow/Haul Mode
Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Differential, automatic locking rear
Frame, fully-boxed
Steering, electric power-assist
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires gas engine and (E63) pickup box.)
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
Transfer case shield
Suspension Package, Off-Road
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector (Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models. Requires (G80) automatic locking rear differential and (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Hitch Guidance, trailering assist guideline

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
HD Rear Vision Camera
Tire Fill Alert provides an audible and visual indication when tire pressure is added to a tire that is low. Aids to achieve optimal tire pressure
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Remote Locking Tailgate
Fog lamps, front
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Door handles, body-colour
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Mouldings, chrome beltline
Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Glass, windshield shade band
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Tailgate handle, Black
Bumper, rear body-colour
Headlamps, halogen projector-type with LED signature
Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum
Grille, Black, with body colour surround

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Media / Nav / Comm

HD Radio
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Automatic
Manual
Visors
brakes
Front
Interior
steering column
dual reading
SEATS
DIFFERENTIAL
Lighting
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
4-wheel disc
leather-wrapped
Mirror
tilt and telescopic
unauthorized entry
Electronic
Single-Zone Automatic Climate Control
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
Electric Power-Assist
heated driver and front passenger
Window
immobilization
power with driver Express-Up and Down
power passenger lumbar control
automatic locking rear
4-way power front passenger
mounted audio controls
driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
rear-sliding
driver 6-way power
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing System fo...
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. It includes the Buckle-to-Drive feature which prevents the driver from shifting from Park for up to 20 seconds if the driver's seat belt is not buckled. An in-vehicle report card gives you i...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2020 GMC Terrain Denali
2020 GMC Terrain Denali "2-year Maintenance Free!" 41,414 KM $33,445 + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 "2-year Maintenance Free!" 6,746 KM $78,384 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT "2-year Maintenance Free!" 179,784 KM $16,640 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Canyon