Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Canyon

33,263 KM

Details Description Features

$46,775

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,775

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Canyon

2020 GMC Canyon

4WD Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Canyon

4WD Denali

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$46,775

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,263KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9899816
  • Stock #: F5353F
  • VIN: 1GTG6EEN4L1193606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5353F
  • Mileage 33,263 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
Free CARFAX history report
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Cargo area lamps
Remote Locking Tailgate
Fog lamps, front
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Door handles, chrome
Mouldings, chrome beltline
Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, chrome, manual folding
Glass, windshield shade band
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Tailgate handle, Black
Assist steps, Chrome, 5" rectangular
Bedliner, Spray-on, Black with GMC logo
Bumper, rear body-colour
Grille, Denali-specific Chrome
Headlamps, halogen projector-type with LED signature
Tires, 255/55R20 all-season, blackwall

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Reading Lamps
Front air conditioning
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Steering wheel, heated
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Interior trim, aluminum
Seat adjuster, 4-way power front passenger
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual
Instrument panel, soft-touch materials
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Seat, rear folding bench
Wireless Charging for compatible cell phones
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power
Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Tow/Haul Mode
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Differential, automatic locking rear
Frame, fully-boxed
Steering, electric power-assist
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires gas engine and (E63) pickup box.)
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector
LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed) (Not included when (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine is ordered.)
Hitch Guidance, trailering assist guideline

Safety

4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
HD Rear Vision Camera
Tire Fill Alert provides an audible and visual indication when tire pressure is added to a tire that is low. Aids to achieve optimal tire pressure
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Audio system feature, Bose premium 7-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Overdrive Switch
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. It includes the Buckle-to-Drive feature which prevents the driver from shifting from Park for up to 20 seconds if the driver's seat belt is not buckled. An in-vehicle report card gives you i...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2020 GMC Canyon 4WD ...
 33,263 KM
$46,775 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 131,144 KM
$22,247 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 28,455 KM
$22,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory