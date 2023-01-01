$46,775+ tax & licensing
$46,775+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Canyon
4WD Denali
Location
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$46,775
- Listing ID: 9899816
- Stock #: F5353F
- VIN: 1GTG6EEN4L1193606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Sky Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,263 KM
Vehicle Description
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
Free CARFAX history report
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.
Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!
Dealer permit #4176
Vehicle Features
