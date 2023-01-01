2020 GMC Savana

oil life monitor

Theft-deterrent system

Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover

Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure

Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition

Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III

Defogger, side windows

Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger

Assist handles, driver and right-front passenger

Console, engine cover with open storage bin

Steering wheel, steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature, Black

Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded

Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted

Trim panels, hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package.)

Lighting, interior with 4 dome lights 1 overhead and 3 LED's on cross members in cargo area, includes defeat switch and door handle-activated switches

Floor covering, full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (RFM) rear floor covering delete or (PCH) Hotel Shuttle Package.)

Cargo tie-downs 6 D-ring attachments on cargo area floor (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package or (ZP6) 5-passenger Savana Crew Van.)