3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage!
Compare at $47379 - Our Price is just $45999!
Highly advanced, refined and extremely versatile, this 2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van is easily the best in the practice. This 2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.
With its outstanding hauling capabilities, a highly refined and effective power train and a modern, technologically advanced cabin, there is nothing that could give this 2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van a run for its money. Designed to be ageless, sturdy and highly adaptable to its surroundings, this 2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van is easily one of the best choices for your new cargo van.This low mileage van has just 6,646 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.0L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Savana Cargo Van's trim level is LT. Fitted with loads of features and options, this GMC LT lets you and your passengers enjoy a truly comfortable ride. It comes standard with a chrome exterior package, GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices, a deluxe console with swing-out storage bin, color keyed front and rear rubberized vinyl carpeting, remote keyless entry with two transmitters, cruise control, air conditioning, a theft deterrent system, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, an interior mirror mounted rear view camera, and much more.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $278.60 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $57949 ). See dealer for details.
