2020 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive RWD Summit White
Key Features:
- Power Convenience Package
- Driver Convenience Package
- Chrome Appearance Package
- Driver & Front Passenger High-Back Bucket Seats
- Exterior Parking Camera Rear
- Fully Automatic Headlights
- Traction control
- Power Heated Outside Mirrors
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and Carfax report.
Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!
Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Hill start assist
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Brake/transmission shift interlock, for automatic transmissions
Door beams, steel-side
StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
Airbags, seat-mounted side-impact for driver and right-front passenger and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for 1-row coverage with (ZX1) driver only high-back bucket seat or (ZX2) driver and right-front passenger high-back bucket seats, and 2-row covera...
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Body, standard
Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Frame, full-length box ladder-type
Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
GVWR, 8600 lbs. (3901 kg) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater (Includes (K08) auxiliary heat generator when ordered with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine.)
Transmission oil cooler, external (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duamax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Steering, power includes EPS electronic power steering
Alternator, 105 amps (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package, (C69) rear air conditioning, (9L7) Wiring junction block equipment accessory or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows
Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
License plate kit, front
Door, swing-out passenger-side, 60/40 split
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Bumpers, front and rear painted Black with step-pad
Headlamps, dual halogen composite
Engine Immobilizer
oil life monitor
Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure
Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition
Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III
Defogger, side windows
Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger
Assist handles, driver and right-front passenger
Console, engine cover with open storage bin
Steering wheel, steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature, Black
Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded
Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted
Trim panels, hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package.)
Lighting, interior with 4 dome lights 1 overhead and 3 LED's on cross members in cargo area, includes defeat switch and door handle-activated switches
Floor covering, full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (RFM) rear floor covering delete or (PCH) Hotel Shuttle Package.)
Cargo tie-downs 6 D-ring attachments on cargo area floor (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package or (ZP6) 5-passenger Savana Crew Van.)
GMC Connected Access capable (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Anti-Starter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Tow/haul mode selector
button located at end of shift lever
Overdrive Switch
