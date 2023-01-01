$49,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,900
+ taxes & licensing
West Perimeter Auto Centre
204-837-8372
2020 GMC Savana
2020 GMC Savana
Van 2500 CARGO VAN LOW K'S, BACKUP CAM, A/C AND MORE!
Location
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
204-837-8372
$49,900
+ taxes & licensing
40,265KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9740389
- Stock #: 6109-A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 6109-A
- Mileage 40,265 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner local vehicle. No Fees!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From West Perimeter Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7