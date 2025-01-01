Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

65,697 KM

Details

$39,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

Watch This Vehicle
12945044

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Contact Seller

$39,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,697KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTP9AEK9LZ258473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Carbon Black Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25331
  • Mileage 65,697 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE 81,971 KM $26,500 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring 32,234 KM $35,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Dodge Journey R/T 88,936 KM $16,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2020 GMC Sierra 1500