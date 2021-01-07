Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

22,811 KM

$66,999

+ tax & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

Contact Seller
AT4 6.2L 4x4 Crew Cab | Tech Package | Navigation

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

22,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6512970
  • Stock #: 213591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,811 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Low KM's with only 22,811, One Owner Vehicle, 6.2L V8 Engine, 10 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Front & Rear Heated Seats,Cooled Front Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Remote Start,8" Touchscreen Navigation,Bose Premium Audio,Power Sunroof,Power Sliding Rear Window,Technology Package,Rear View Camera Mirror,Heads Up Display (HUD),Wireless Charging,Dual Zone Climate Controls,MultiPro Tailgate,20" Aluminum Wheels,Onyx Black Exterior Paint,Jet Black w/Kalahari Accents Leather Interior,Factory Off-Road Suspension w/2" Lift Kit,Trailering Package w/Trailer Brake Controller.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Gatorback Mud Flaps,Side Assist Steps,Adaptive Cruise Control,Forward Collision Alert,Side Blind Zone Alert,Lane Departure Warning,Lane Keep Assist,HD Surround Vision,Front & Rear Park Assist,HD Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

