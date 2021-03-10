Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

54,000 KM

$67,356

+ tax & licensing
$67,356

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 Crew Cab | 4WD | 6.2L

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 Crew Cab | 4WD | 6.2L

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$67,356

+ taxes & licensing

54,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6779204
  • Stock #: F3W75M
  • VIN: 1GTP9EEL9LZ145025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3W75M
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 EcoTec3 6.2L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Black

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black, 8" Driver Information Centre, Adaptive Cruise Control - Camera, AT4 Preferred Package, AT4 Premium Package, Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic temperature control, Bed View Camera, Driver Alert Package I, Driver Alert Package II, Dual Climate Control, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, HD Surround Vision w/2 Trailer View Camera Provisions, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High Gloss Black Mirror Caps, Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Multi-Colour 15" Diagonal Head-Up Display, Perimeter Lighting, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Rear Defogger, Premium Bose 7-Speaker Sound System, Radio: Premium GMC Infotainment Sys w/Navigation, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Safety Alert Seat, SiriusXM w/360L, Technology Package, Trailering Package, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Ventilated front seats, Wireless Charging.

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Conditioning
HEATED
Front air conditioning
Power Steering
tilt steering
remote start
Tow Hooks
Floor mats
tinted windows
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear bench seats
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Wrap Wheel
STEERING WHEEL
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
HD Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience
with a greater variety of SiriusXM content
a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Access p
8 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

