Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

94,585 KM

Details Description Features

$47,955

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,955

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE AWD | 5.3L V8 | Crew Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE AWD | 5.3L V8 | Crew Cab

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$47,955

+ taxes & licensing

94,585KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8792753
  • Stock #: F4M1AY
  • VIN: 1GTU9BED7LZ278201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4M1AY
  • Mileage 94,585 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE EcoTec3 5.3L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Dark Sky Metallic

Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Car Play, Kodiak Edition, 10-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster w/Lumbar, Heavy Duty Suspension, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 220 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Rear Step Bumper.


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems fro...
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
4-wheel drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Pickup bed
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Brake lining wear indicator
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine, (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
tinted windows
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Bumper, front chrome lower
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Tailgate, gate function manual with lift assist
Mouldings, window surround, Chrome
Tailgate, standard
Taillamps, LED tail and stop light with incandescent reverse light
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Grille (Chrome surround with high gloss Black mesh and Chrome inserts.)
Mirror caps, chrome (Requires (DLF) outside heated power adjustable mirrors.)
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Air vents, rear
Assist handles, front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from b

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2022 Hyundai Tucson ...
 7,512 KM
$41,581 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Trax ...
 35,000 KM
$23,300 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 77,791 KM
$19,770 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory