$47,955+ tax & licensing
204-837-5811
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE AWD | 5.3L V8 | Crew Cab
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
$47,955
- Listing ID: 8792753
- Stock #: F4M1AY
- VIN: 1GTU9BED7LZ278201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Sky Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,585 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE EcoTec3 5.3L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Dark Sky Metallic
Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Car Play, Kodiak Edition, 10-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster w/Lumbar, Heavy Duty Suspension, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 220 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Rear Step Bumper.
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
