2020 GMC Sierra 2500
SLE - HD - 6.6L - CREW CAB
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
188,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GT19ME73LF270705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 188,210 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
2020 GMC Sierra 2500