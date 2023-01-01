Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><em><strong>FRESH ON THE LOT!</strong></em></p>

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

188,210 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE - HD - 6.6L - CREW CAB

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE - HD - 6.6L - CREW CAB

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1703199593
  2. 1703199600
  3. 1703199607
  4. 1703199615
  5. 1703199622
  6. 1703199637
  7. 1703199645
  8. 1703199652
  9. 1703199659
  10. 1703199664
  11. 1703199671
  12. 1703199678
  13. 1703199685
  14. 1703199692
  15. 1703199697
  16. 1703199704
  17. 1703199711
  18. 1703199718
  19. 1703199725
  20. 1703199731
  21. 1703199739
  22. 1703199745
  23. 1703199752
  24. 1703199759
  25. 1703199766
  26. 1703199773
  27. 1703199781
  28. 1703199787
  29. 1703199794
  30. 1703199800
  31. 1703199807
  32. 1703199814
  33. 1703199821
  34. 1703199829
  35. 1703199836
  36. 1703199844
  37. 1703199850
  38. 1703199857
  39. 1703199864
  40. 1703199871
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
188,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GT19ME73LF270705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 188,210 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE - HD - 6.6L - CREW CAB for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE - HD - 6.6L - CREW CAB 188,210 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD OFFROAD 4X4 - CREW CAB for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD OFFROAD 4X4 - CREW CAB 39,153 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT - Z71 Pkg - 5.3L for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT - Z71 Pkg - 5.3L 107,172 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 2500