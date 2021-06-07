Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 2500

24,000 KM

Details Description

$85,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

HD SLT - New Gen 2500 Full Load w/ S.Roof, Htd & AC Lthr !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

24,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7325435
  • Stock #: GT5891
  • VIN: 1GT49NE77LF207268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NEW GENERATION 2500HD SLT! *** TOP OF THE LINE EQUIPMENT PACKAGE!! *** SUNROOF + AIR CONDITIONED LEATHER + HEATED STEERING!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!




Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

