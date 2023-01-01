Menu
2020 GMC Terrain

186,815 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2020 GMC Terrain

2020 GMC Terrain

SLE

2020 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

The Car Guy Inc

420 Kensington St, Winnipeg, MB R3J 1J7

204-255-1297

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

186,815KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10087869
  Stock #: LL291506
  VIN: 3GKALTEX6LL291506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # LL291506
  • Mileage 186,815 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer# 4660

*Comes Safetied*

In Excellent Condition

Fully Loaded

Beautifully detailed 2020 GMC Terrain SLE has just arrived on our lot and is available now!

Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 420 Kensington Street to check it out!!!

Some of the premium features Includes:

  • Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT
  • Back up camera
  • All-Wheel Drive System
  • Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
  • Remote Keyless Entry and Push Button Start
  • 7" diagonal GMC Infotainment System includes multi-touch display, AM/FM stereo, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones.
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Remote Start
  • Seat, driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
  • Heated front seats
  • Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
  • Panoramic roof
  • Cruise Control
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

and many more

Contact us now @

Office # (204) 255-1297

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca

The Car Guy Inc.

We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

