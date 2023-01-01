$24,995+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
The Car Guy Inc
420 Kensington St, Winnipeg, MB R3J 1J7
204-255-1297
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10087869
- Stock #: LL291506
- VIN: 3GKALTEX6LL291506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # LL291506
- Mileage 186,815 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer# 4660
*Comes Safetied*
In Excellent Condition
Fully Loaded
Beautifully detailed 2020 GMC Terrain SLE has just arrived on our lot and is available now!
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 420 Kensington Street to check it out!!!
Some of the premium features Includes:
- Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT
- Back up camera
- All-Wheel Drive System
- Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
- Remote Keyless Entry and Push Button Start
- 7" diagonal GMC Infotainment System includes multi-touch display, AM/FM stereo, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones.
- Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
- Remote Start
- Seat, driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
- Heated front seats
- Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
- Panoramic roof
- Cruise Control
- StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
and many more
Contact us now @
Office # (204) 255-1297
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
The Car Guy Inc.
We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!
Vehicle Features
