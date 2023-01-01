Menu
2020 GMC Terrain

33,214 KM

Details Description Features

$38,880

+ tax & licensing
$38,880

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2020 GMC Terrain

2020 GMC Terrain

Denali

2020 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$38,880

+ taxes & licensing

33,214KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10103640
  • Stock #: F55CMW
  • VIN: 3GKALXEX8LL172914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Quartz Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.3 star google rating!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
STEERING WHEEL
Assist handle, front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Assist handles, rear outboard
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Active Noise Cancellation, noise control system
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Seatback, passenger side, flat-folding
Seating, 5-passenger
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Sunglass storage, overhead
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Air vents, 2nd row
Display, 4.2" multi-colour driver information screen (Includes enhanced capability with audio, phone and navigation.)
Lighting, interior with accent lighting under door armrest, floor console and instrument panel
Power outlet, 110-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Sill plates, front, Denali-specific
USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console
Wireless Charging for devices located in front of centre console storage bin
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and roof-rail side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
GMC Connected Navigation (Limited Trial). Relevant navigation features are now connected to the cloud to provide real time information such as up to date POI's, traffic updates, fuel prices, parking information, route calculations and more
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Comfort

HEATED

Convenience

Power Outlet

Mechanical

Keyless Start
Emissions, federal requirements
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Capless Fuel Fill
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Brake, electronic parking
Driver Shift Controls
Brake lining, high-performance, Duralife
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
Recovery hooks, front provisions
Suspension, rear 4-link, non-isolated
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)
Exhaust, dual with bright tips
Suspension, Enhanced Ride
Trailer hitch close-out cover
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 12.6" front and 11.3" rear rotor size

Media / Nav / Comm

HD Radio
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
Bose Sound System premium 7-speaker system with amplifier in centre console
SD Card Reader located within front centre storage bin
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Exterior

Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Mechanical jack with tools
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Tail lamps, LED signature
Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Wheel, spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel
Door handles, body-colour with chrome surround
Headlamps, LED with C-shaped lighting
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands free
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding, LED turn signal indicators and auto-dimming
Tire, spare, T125/70R17 blackwall
Trim, body-colour lower body
Wheels, 19" x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) bright machined aluminum with Premium Grey painted accents

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Wheels
Recovery Hooks
liftgate
MIRRORS
brakes
Hands Free
SEATS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
manual-folding
Seat
4-wheel disc
Tire
Mirror
12-Volt
Chassis
front and rear outboard seating positions
inside rearview auto-dimming
outside heated power-adjustable
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
spare
Memory Package recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Heated rear outboard seating positions
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
front passenger presence detector
front auxiliary
P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
push-button
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
rear power programmable
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
dual-stage frontal
19" x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) bright machined aluminum with Premium Grey painted accents
and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger
LED signature
front provisions
rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
mounted audio and phone interface
leather-wrapped 4-spoke
All-Wheel Drive System
LED turn signal indicators and auto-dimming
T125/70R17 blackwall
and roof-rail side-impact
12.6" front and 11.3" rear rotor size

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

