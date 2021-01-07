Menu
2020 GMC Terrain

7,838 KM

$32,636

+ tax & licensing
$32,636

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2020 GMC Terrain

2020 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Apple CarPlay

2020 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Apple CarPlay

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$32,636

+ taxes & licensing

7,838KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6518920
  • Stock #: F3TXN1
  • VIN: 3GKALTEX8LL174347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3TXN1
  • Mileage 7,838 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner

Odometer is 7067 kilometers below market average!

2020 GMC Terrain SLE 2.0L Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic AWD White

All Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Apple Car Play, AWD, 2 USB Data Ports w/Auxiliary Input Jack, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Black GMC Centre Caps w/Black GMC Lettering, Black Mirror Caps, Bluetooth® For Phone, Dark Finish Luggage Rack Side Rails, Darkened Front Grille, Dual Climate Control, Elevation Edition, Front Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio: GMC Infotainment Audio System w/7" Display, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum.

Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of GMC factory warranty.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
remote start
Tow Hooks
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

