2020 GMC Terrain

Keyless Start

Driver Side Airbag

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Dual Shift Mode Transmission

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features