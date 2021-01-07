+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner
Odometer is 7067 kilometers below market average!
2020 GMC Terrain SLE 2.0L Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic AWD White
All Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Apple Car Play, AWD, 2 USB Data Ports w/Auxiliary Input Jack, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Black GMC Centre Caps w/Black GMC Lettering, Black Mirror Caps, Bluetooth® For Phone, Dark Finish Luggage Rack Side Rails, Darkened Front Grille, Dual Climate Control, Elevation Edition, Front Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio: GMC Infotainment Audio System w/7" Display, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum.
Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of GMC factory warranty.
All of our purchases comes with the following
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee
Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240
