2020 Gulf Stream CONQUEST

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
JUST TRADED IN.....LIKE NEW CONDITION! BUY NOW AND SAVE! FINANCE FROM ONLY $35 A WEEK WITH $0 DOWN!* This 248BH Ultra-Lite is perfect for families looking for a large sleeping capacity in a lighter weight trailer. Comes equipped with an 8 cu.ft gas/electric fridge, 2 burner cook-top, range hood with exhaust fan, microwave, large double sink, front queen bed with large rear double bunks, spacious shower/tub combo, roof mount A/C, power awning, generous storage capacity and much more! *Payments based on 60/240 finance term at 5.99% APR (fixed) oac - See dealer for full details. *Payments are plus tax DP#0038.
