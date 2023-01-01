Menu
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266

2020 Honda Accord

48,308 KM

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Accord

LX Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Bluetooth

2020 Honda Accord

LX Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

48,308KM
Used
VIN 1HGCV1F11LA803825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,308 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
56 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
5.36 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5T I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged i-VTEC

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and 4-way front passenger's seat manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
HondaLink Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
SMS text message function
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, display audio system w/HondaLin...

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 225/50R17 94V AS
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
BMW Assist eCall Emergency S.O.S
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Display Audio system w/HondaLink
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
email function and Wi-Fi tethering
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
USB audio interface w/(2) 2.5-amp charging ports
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

2020 Honda Accord