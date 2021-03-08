Menu
2020 Honda Accord

1,789 KM

Details Features

$32,487

+ tax & licensing
$32,487

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2020 Honda Accord

2020 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

2020 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale

$32,487

+ taxes & licensing

1,789KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6686717
  Stock #: F3V3PM
  VIN: 1HGCV1F38LA805315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,789 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
HondaLink Emergency Sos
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer
displ

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

