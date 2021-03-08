2020 Honda Accord

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mirror integrated turn signals
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer
