2020 Honda Civic

$27,394 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 9 , 4 1 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10206306

10206306 Stock #: F565H9

F565H9 VIN: 2HGFC2E53LH024747

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F565H9

Mileage 59,416 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Brake Assist Hill Descent Control 6-Speed Manual Transmission 3.94 Axle Ratio Front-wheel drive 5-speed manual transmission w/OD Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment Passenger Seat Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Collision Mitigation-Front Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Fixed interval wipers Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Additional Features Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.