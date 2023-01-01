Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Civic

18,456 KM

Details Description Features

$30,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 10431537
  2. 10431537
  3. 10431537
  4. 10431537
  5. 10431537
Contact Seller

$30,991

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
18,456KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10431537
  • Stock #: F56JF1
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F52LH027704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,456 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !
Manitoba's #1 New and Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online. We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments.

We offer a full online and in-store experience, shop the way you want!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
3.24 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Fabric seating surfaces
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fixed interval wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS
Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Covers
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
SMS text message function
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Display Audio system w/HondaLink
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
2 USB device connectors and wi-fi tethering
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
email function
7" colour TFT centre meter display w/driver information interface

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 116,000 KM
$17,694 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 29,498 KM
$37,991 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 38,555 KM
$41,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory