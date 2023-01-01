$28,570+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
EX Heated Seats | Backup Cam
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
$28,570
- Listing ID: 10487607
- Stock #: F59GR9
- VIN: 2HGFC2F79LH002185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,925 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features
- Power Moonroof
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- 8 Speaker Audio System
- Heated Front Seats
- Remote Engine Start
- Dual Zone Climate
Safety Features
- Rearview Camera
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning System
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Road Departure Mitigation System
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
- Lane Keeping Assist System
And More!
Vehicle Features
