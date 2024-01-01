$33,534+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
Manual Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Bluetooth
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
204-888-2277
36,596KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC1E56LH200698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # F5D6A9
- Mileage 36,596 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #5266
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: helical limited slip differential and sport mode button
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
4.35 AXLE RATIO
Exterior
Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wing Spoiler
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS Performance
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
HomeLink remote system
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's 6-way manual adjustment and passenger's 4-way manual adjustment
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
HD Radio
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
SMS text message function
452w Regular Amplifier
10 speakers w/subwoofer
Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 10 speakers w/subwoofer, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7" colour TFT centre meter display w/driver information interface, display aud...
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
email function
7" colour TFT centre meter display w/driver information interface
Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
display audio system w/Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System w/bilingual voice recognition
2 USB device connectors and Wi-Fi tethering SiriusXM only available in certain areas. Includes a no-charge trial of 3 months. Navigation map database covers major metropolitan areas in Canada and the 48 contiguous U.S. states. HomeLink can be programme...
garage-door opener
home security system
etc.).
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2020 Honda Civic