$27,991+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
EX Locally Owned | Low KM's | No Accidents
2020 Honda Civic
EX Locally Owned | Low KM's | No Accidents
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
204-888-2277
$27,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rallye Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 36,261 KM
Vehicle Description
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail
Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.
Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Security
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Honda West
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Birchwood Honda West
Birchwood Honda West
Call Dealer
204-888-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-2277