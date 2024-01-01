$22,444+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
LX Local Trade!
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 83,543 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and style with this low-mileage 2020 Honda Civic LX! This Modern Steel Metallic beauty is ready to impress with its reliable performance and comfort-focused features.
Key Highlights:
- Low mileage at just 83,543 km
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine
- Automatic transmission for smooth driving
- Front-Wheel Drive for enhanced control
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Heated Power Front Seats with lumbar support
- RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera for added safety
- Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls
Experience the quality and reliability of Honda firsthand. Ready to take the next step? Reserve your test drive today, start your purchase process online, or contact MINI Winnipeg for any questions. Don't miss this opportunity to own a well-maintained, low-mileage Civic that's perfect for your daily commute and beyond!
Vehicle Features
204-887-6464