Local Trade! Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and style with this low-mileage 2020 Honda Civic LX! This Modern Steel Metallic beauty is ready to impress with its reliable performance and comfort-focused features. Key Highlights: - Low mileage at just 83,543 km - Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine - Automatic transmission for smooth driving - Front-Wheel Drive for enhanced control - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning - Heated Power Front Seats with lumbar support - RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera for added safety - Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls Experience the quality and reliability of Honda firsthand. Ready to take the next step? Reserve your test drive today, start your purchase process online, or contact MINI Winnipeg for any questions. Dont miss this opportunity to own a well-maintained, low-mileage Civic thats perfect for your daily commute and beyond!

2020 Honda Civic

83,543 KM

$22,444

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

LX Local Trade!

11935149

2020 Honda Civic

LX Local Trade!

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$22,444

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,543KM
VIN 2HGFC2F50LH028723

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,543 KM

Local Trade!
Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and style with this low-mileage 2020 Honda Civic LX! This Modern Steel Metallic beauty is ready to impress with its reliable performance and comfort-focused features.

Key Highlights:
- Low mileage at just 83,543 km
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine
- Automatic transmission for smooth driving
- Front-Wheel Drive for enhanced control
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Heated Power Front Seats with lumbar support
- RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera for added safety
- Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls

Experience the quality and reliability of Honda firsthand. Ready to take the next step? Reserve your test drive today, start your purchase process online, or contact MINI Winnipeg for any questions. Don't miss this opportunity to own a well-maintained, low-mileage Civic that's perfect for your daily commute and beyond!
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Hill Descent Control
Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat

Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$22,444

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2020 Honda Civic