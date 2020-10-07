Menu
2020 Honda Civic

2,707 KM

Details Description Features

$22,880

+ tax & licensing
$22,880

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

LX No Accidents - One Owner

2020 Honda Civic

LX No Accidents - One Owner

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale Price

$22,880

+ taxes & licensing

2,707KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5945745
  • Stock #: F3N6K4
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F50LH009329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3N6K4
  • Mileage 2,707 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Civic Blue LX BLACK Cloth, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Engine Block Heater, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power windows, Remote keyless entry.


2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT FWD CARFAX Canada One Owner No Reported Accidents


Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

