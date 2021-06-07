Menu
2020 Honda Civic

8,000 KM

Details Description

$24,600

+ tax & licensing
$24,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

EX - Remote Start, Heated Seats, Sunroof !!

2020 Honda Civic

EX - Remote Start, Heated Seats, Sunroof !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$24,600

+ taxes & licensing

8,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7325447
  Stock #: SCV5981
  VIN: 2HGFC2F70LH018601

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # SCV5981
  Mileage 8,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LIKE NEW! ONLY 8,000 KILOMETERS!! *** HONDA WARRANTY INCLUDED!! *** POWER SUNROOF + HEATED SEATS + REMOTE START!!!



Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

