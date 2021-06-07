2020 Honda Civic

$24,600 + taxes & licensing 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7325447

7325447 Stock #: SCV5981

SCV5981 VIN: 2HGFC2F70LH018601

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # SCV5981

Mileage 8,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.