2020 Honda Civic

18,958 KM

$22,992

+ tax & licensing
$22,992

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

COUPE LX Local Lease Buy In

2020 Honda Civic

COUPE LX Local Lease Buy In

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$22,992

+ taxes & licensing

18,958KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7502688
  • Stock #: F44YA5
  • VIN: 2HGFC4B63LH400579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,958 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming in off Honda Canada lease and the staff are taking bets as to how long this will last. Civics are super popular.
The pre owned market is red hot and a local Civic with no accidents is not going to last long here. Plus we have two Honda stores who want it real bad so please come down soon. Civics have been built for almost 50 years, but Honda has done an amazing job with the evolution of this model.

Features and style! Balance of factory warranty!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual car. Please call for details.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Front
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

