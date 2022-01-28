Menu
2020 Honda Civic

11,197 KM

$25,377

+ tax & licensing
$25,377

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

LX Heated Seats | Wi-Fi Tethering

2020 Honda Civic

LX Heated Seats | Wi-Fi Tethering

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Sale

$25,377

+ taxes & licensing

11,197KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8172940
  Stock #: F4BCGT
  VIN: 2HGFC2F59LH002024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4BCGT
  • Mileage 11,197 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Honda Civic LX 4D Sedan FWD 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT

Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Heated Seats, Wi-Fi Tethering, Black w/Fabric Seating Surfaces, 8 Speakers, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Telescoping steering wheel.

Odometer is 22163 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Certification Program Details: * Vehicle history report. * Access to MyHonda * 100 Point Inspection * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week Roadside Assistance * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty


Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
3.24 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Digital/Analog Appearance
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fixed interval wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
7" colour TFT centre meter display

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

