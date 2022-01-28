$34,679+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
Sport Touring Moonroof | Nav | Remote Start
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
$34,679
- Listing ID: 8255341
- Stock #: F4DYG3
- VIN: SHHFK7H9XLU303520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Honda Civic Sport Touring 4D Hatchback FWD 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V CVT
Honda Sensing Technology, Power Front Seats, Remote Start, Black w/Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, 12 Speakers, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Power Moonroof.
Odometer is 6590 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Certification Program Details: * Vehicle history report. * Access to MyHonda * 100 Point Inspection * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week Roadside Assistance * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
