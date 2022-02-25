2020 Honda Civic

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's 6-way manual adjustment and passenger's 4-way manual adjustment
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
HD Radio
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
SMS text message function
452w Regular Amplifier
Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 10 speakers w/subwoofer, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7" colour TFT centre meter display w/driver information interface, display aud...
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Telematics
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
HomeLink remote system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
SiriusXM
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
email function
7" colour TFT centre meter display w/driver information interface
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
10 speakers w/subwoofer
display audio system w/Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System w/bilingual voice recognition
2 USB device connectors and Wi-Fi tethering SiriusXM only available in certain areas. Includes a no-charge trial of 3 months. Navigation map database covers major metropolitan areas in Canada and the 48 contiguous U.S. states. HomeLink can be programme...
garage-door opener
home security system
etc.).
